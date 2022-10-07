5 ways to celebrate Oktoberfest 2022

MANILA -- Check out some of the Oktoberfest events in the local food and beverage scene.

THE GERMAN CLUB OKTOBERFEST PARTY AT SOLAIRE

The German Club and Solaire Resort & Casino Manila transform The Tent at Solaire into a giant biergarten for a most authentic Oktroberfest party.

This celebration was last held two years ago before the pandemic lockdowns. This year, it’s back and bigger than ever featuring German cuisine like oven-fresh German breads and pretzels, Munich-style sausage salad, German cold cuts and cheese platter, Weisswurst, crispy pork knuckle, pork schnitzel, meat loaf, rotisserie chicken and bread dumpling, coarse pork sausage, frankfurter sausage, veal bratwurst with sauerkraut and roasted potatoes; and the Spaetzle pan made of homemade noodles with cream, mountain cheese and crispy onions.

All of these will be served a la carte to ensure that they get to the guests fresh and hot.

Michael Dinges, Solaire’s vice president for culinary, observed that German and Filipino food have similarities.

“The crispy pata versus the schweinshaxe, which is a pork knuckle, it's kind of similar. We just roast the pork knuckle that is crispy in the oven and the part that is fried. To make the crackling crispier, we spray beer on the skin in the last 20 because the beer has the sugar component and the hot and that helps also to make the crust a little bit crispier," he said.

Dinges also noted that goulash is very similar to caldereta with the addition of a lot of paprika.

This Oktoberfest party will be one of the rare occasions to try Fiestbier, a special hoppy lager brewed only once a year for Oktoberfest by German premium beer brewery Weihenstaphaner.

To add to the merriment, carnival game stations will be installed in the venue for the guests to play with, while the Bavarian Sound Express, a 12-member Oktoberfest band, will be flying in from Germany.

The party will be held at October 14 and 15, 6 p.m. at The Tent at Solaire.

SCHLENKERLA MARZEN SMOKY BEER AT BROTZEIT

Brotzeit German Bier Bar and Restaurant releases a special Oktoberfest menu, and for the first time ever, will be offering the Schlenkerla Marzen, a unique smoky and bittersweet beer imported from Bamberg, Germany.

Have this with the Oktoberfestplatte with Brotzeit's signature pork knuckle, Nurnberger Stadtwurst, Thuringer sausages, and fried chicken and meatloaf.

Or have this with Gratinierte Brezn, Bayrischer Leberkase, Köstritzer Schwarzbier Suppe, Munchner Weisswurst, Nurnberger Stadwurst, Gebackenes Wiesenhendl, Oktoberfest Rosti, and Bayrischer Schweinskrustenbraten.

The German bierhouse will also be opening a new branch in Alabang West Parade on Daang Hari Road very soon.



CLARK MARRIOTT x CDC OKTOBERFEST

The Clark Marriott Hotel in partnership with the Clark Development Corp. bring back their big Oktoberfest party featuring food, music, prizes, and free-flowing Weihenstephaner beer.

Clark Marriott moved its Octoberfest to the Clark Parade Grounds for the celebrations on October 7 and 8.

As such, this year’s festivity promises to be bigger and better since the German tradition was first held in 2019.

“We are privileged to have the opportunity of bringing back once again the Clark Marriott Octoberfest after launching it back in 2019,” said Goeran Soelter, Clark Marriott Hotel general manager. “Unlike the last one, this year will see a bigger and better celebration with the new venue being at the Clark Parade Grounds.”

And like any genuine Octoberfest, partygoers will be treated to sumptuous German cuisine as well as authentic German brew courtesy of Weihenstephaner with entertainment and music from German band Anton Show.

Tickets are priced at P3,500 net (general admission) and P4,200 net (VIP).

OKTOBERFEST WITH PILSNER URQUELL

Premium Czech lager Pilsner Urquell celebrates 180 years with special promotions with selected partners.

At The Revvy, get unlimited Pilsner Urquell Draft Beer from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for only P500+. Meanwhile, get 3+1 draft Pilsner Urquell at SuperSam, Dillingers, Still Bar at Marriott, Bar Pintxos and other selected outlets.

If you’re drinking at home, get 10% off on Pilsner Urquell 500 ml cans (as well as Kozel Dark 500ml cans, and Peron 330ml bottles) when bought at Don Revy’s online store at www.donrevy.com with the promo code OKTOBER.

HEINEKEN SILVER SMOOOOTH NIGHTS AT XYLO

Enjoy light, crisp sips of Heineken Silver at the beer brand's SMOOOOTH Nights with the sounds of DJ Ace Ramos and DJ Mars Miranda.

The Heineken Smooooth Nights at Xylo at the Palace will be held on October 7 and will start at 10 p.m.

