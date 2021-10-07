MANILA -- Newly crowned Miss World Philippines Tracy Perez received a congratulatory message from the organizers of another national pageant on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) organization said it is "proud" of Perez's latest feat, and believes that she will be "an amazing Beauty with a Purpose ambassador."

It added that the beauty queen will always be part of the MUP "sisterhood."

Perez joined in the first MUP pageant held in October 2020 and finished in the Top 16.

She represented Cebu City in the competition, which was won by Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo.

It was in 2019 when Perez first entered the national pageant scene as an MWP candidate, finishing in the Top 12.

She lost to Michelle Dee of Makati, who coincidentally passed the crown to her two years later.

