MANILA -- Janelle Lewis of Angeles, Pampanga is the new Second Princess of Miss World Philippines 2021, the pageant's national director announced on Wednesday.

In a statement released on MWP's social media pages, national director Arnold Vegafria said Lewis replaces Ganiel Krishnan of Kawit, Cavite following her resignation a day after her reign.

"The Miss World Philippines Organization respects Ganiel Krishnan's decision to relinquish her title as MWP 2021 2nd Princess to resume and prioritize her career as a journalist," Vegafria said.

"Taking her place is Janelle Lewis who gladly accepted the duties and responsibilities that come with her crown," he added.

One of the finalists of MWP 2021, Lewis was asked to choose between having money and being safe and healthy during the pandemic in the pageant's question and answer round.

She replied: "To me, honestly during the pandemic, I've learned that there's nothing else more important than being safe because to me, nothing else matters than money when you have your family with you. Bringing your family into a very difficult situation can lead into a heartbreak. I feel like there's more that could hurt me more than losing a loved one."

Aside from being in the Top 15, Lewis also won the Miss Silka special award.

Tracy Perez of Cebu City was crowned MWP 2021, and is set to represent the country in the Miss World pageant in Puerto Rico in December.

