WATCH: Bela Padilla's home transformed in less than 3 days

MANILA -- Bela Padilla sought the assistance of an interior design studio to help transform her new apartment into a "quaint boho" home.

Moss Design House recently did a "home fluffing," or improvements within a short period without major construction work, on Padilla's 100-square meter apartment.

After communicating via video call, the interior design team began executing their ideas on the actress' living room, dining room, and bedroom.

The transformation, which was done in less than three days, was documented in a video uploaded on the YouTube page of Moss Design House.

The team centered the design of Padilla's living room around a green couch, after the actress said that she likes shades of "Nordic green."

They decorated it with plants, artworks, and two vertical shelves containing her collection of books.

Also seen in the space is a piano, which she said is her "non-negotiable," as well as a four-seater dining set, and a cozy bedroom with a macrame wall hanging and ikat print wallpaper.

Returning on the third day, Padilla was overwhelmed and held back her tears as she looked around her renovated apartment.

"Oh my gosh this is so different. Wow," she said.

"I love how the living room is so me, I see my books everywhere in the little areas... My favorite is the two pillars of books. I love how simple it is," she added.

Seeing her living room, Padilla gushed and said: "It feels like one of those dream houses you see in Hawaii. You feel like you're living by the beach."

Watch the transformation of Padilla's home in the video below: