Universal Studios Japan to open Nintendo themed area next spring

Courtesy of Universal Studios Japan Facebook Page

OSAKA -- A Nintendo themed area at Universal Studios Japan featuring its popular characters such as Mario will open to the public from spring 2021, the park's operator said Wednesday.

Super Nintendo World, the world's first attraction based on the firm's games, was initially slated to open in tandem with the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games this summer, but was postponed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to Comcast Corp.'s NBC Universal.

Visitors will be able to physically experience their favorite games, including an attraction based on the hit Mario Kart, among others.

The area cost over 60 billion yen ($568 million) to construct.