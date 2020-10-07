'Size of a papaya': Karen Gallman gives glimpse of growing baby bump

MANILA -- Miss Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman said she is thankful for a healthy pregnancy as she shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Good morning. Today I'm grateful that baby is healthy and the size of a papaya [and] energy levels are still high most days," she said.

"What are you grateful for today?" she asked her 120,000 Instagram followers.

In her post last week, Gallman revealed that she is on her 26th week of pregnancy.

"The human body amazes me and I just love witnessing it doing its thing," she said.

Gallman turned 28 last September, describing her celebration as "the most special birthday thus far" as it now includes her "little angel."

It was in August when she first announced that she is expecting a child with her husband, Ian Garton.

The two tied the knot last March in New Zealand.

Gallman made history as the first Filipina to be crowned Miss Intercontinental in the pageant's 47-year history.

She is known as an advocate of education for children in rural areas of the Philippines.