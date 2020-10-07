Shopping shorts: Lockdown skin care, Marvel-themed makeup

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

ELLANA COSMETICS LAUNCHES NEW SKIN CARE LINE

Ellana Cosmetics has expanded its line to include a range of clean, conscious, and concentrated skin care products.

Made with the latest in Korean technology, the new collection includes serums and serum sprays that are 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

It includes the Glass-C Skin Brightening Serum which is made of 74.6% sea berry extract and 15% ascorbic acid, which promises brighter "glass" skin over time; the Cream Skin Hydrating Serum which is made of 89% wild yam extract and is ideal for those who have dry, textured, sensitive skin; and the Clear Skin Clarifying Serum, which is made of 91.6% blueberry extract and is designed for oily, acne-prone skin.

There is also the UPLIFT Hydrating Serum Spray which has 89.9% pomegranate extract, along with Vitamin C, grapefruit, and Korean Bokbunja; and the UNWIND Clarifying Serum Spray made of 91.6% green tea extract, which helps even out skin and prevents blemishes from developing.

More details are available on Ellana Cosmetics' website and social media pages.

GIVENCHY UNVEILS NEW AD CAMPAIGN

The House of Givenchy recently presented its first advertising campaign by its new creative director, Matthew M. Williams.

In a series of images shot by the photographer Nick Knight, a longtime friend and collaborator, the designer lifts the veil on his aesthetic for Givenchy, revealing key hardware symbols that he will bring to the fore in collections for both women and men.

Since his appointment as creative director of Givenchy in June 2020, Williams has been quietly honing a fresh, modern attitude for the Parisian fashion house. He began by drawing inspiration from his new life in Paris, incorporating beloved places and emblems into his designs. In particular, a picture he took of the celebrated "love locks" adorning the bridges of Paris was the starting point for an original take on Givenchy signatures.

In the Philippines, Givenchy is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists Inc. and is located at Shangri-La Plaza Mall East Wing, Greenbelt 4, and Solaire Resort and Casino.

LACOSTE TEAMS UP WITH CHINATOWN MARKET

Chinatown Market is shaking up Lacoste's edgy style with a new collaboration, adding a dose of streetwear flair to the latter's most creative line.

For Lacoste, Chinatown Market invented a fierce crocodile in an XXL-version on a T-shirt, or embroidered in different colors on sweatshirts and caps.

In the Philippines, Lacoste is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is also located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Alabang Town Center, Eastwood Mall, Estancia in Capitol Commons, Fairview Terraces, Gateway Mall, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Podium, Power Plant Mall, Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Place Manila, Rustan's Makati, Rustan's Shangri-La, Shangri-La Plaza East Wing, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, Solaire, Trinoma, UP Town Center, Waterfront Cebu, Ayala Center Cebu, Abreeza Davao, SM Davao, and Veranza KCC Mall General Santos and Zamboanga.

LYSOL DISCOUNTS AT 10.10

Lysol is making its multi-surface cleaners and disinfectants more accessible to customers as it joins Shopee's 10.10 sale on October 10.

Customers can enjoy a storewide discount of up to 20% on Lysol's range of products under the Mega Day Deals and Flash Deals on Shopee.

Storewide vouchers, meanwhile, will allow them to get an additional 10% off with a minimum spend of P10 (capped at P50), or 20% off with a minimum spend of P50 (capped at P100).

A guaranteed 10% off on purchases may also be availed during the sale event by using the voucher code LYSO10OFF upon checkout. New followers of the official Lysol store on Shopee can get an additional voucher of P100 off with a minimum spend of P100.

MAYBELLINE RELEASES MARVEL COLLAB

Maybelline has released a Marvel-themed makeup collection, featuring some of the franchise's most iconic characters in its best-selling products.

These include the Instant Age Rewind Eraser and Superstay Matte Ink, each in sleek silver packaging and decked out with the emblems of Marvel superheroes like Spider Man, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and Black Widow.

The Marvel x Maybelline collection retails for P299 for the Superstay Matte Ink and P399 for the Instant Age Rewind Eraser. The products will be launched on Shopee on October 10.

ROBINSONS MALLS OFFERS FREE EASYTRIP RFID INSTALLATION

In partnership with Easytrip, Robinsons Malls is offering free RFID sticker installation at various malls across Luzon in support of the contactless and cashless payment transactions in tollways as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

The Easytrip RFID is for vehicles traversing the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic Clark Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX), Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), and C-5 Link.

Check out the schedule below to get a free RFID sticker:

October 9 and 10: Robinsons Sta. Rosa and Robinsons Place Malolos, ground floor

October 16 and 17: Robinsons Place Dasmariñas, lower ground floor

October 23 and 24: Robinsons Tagaytay, Level 2 hallway and Robinsons Starmills, parking area

November 6 and 7: Robinsons Angeles, ground floor parking

November 13 and 14: Robinsons Novaliches, ground floor

Robinsons Malls' Easytrip booths and kiosks are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to cater to customers. More details are available on the mall chain's website and social media pages.

TEFAL COOKWARE ON BIRCH REGISTRY

Tefal cookware can now be added by users of Birch Registry, with collections such as Natura, Day By Day, and So Chef now available on the page.

For busy people, Tefal recommends its Ingenio cookware set, which features a removable handle that can be switched from one pan to another with a single click, and a safe-saving, stackable design.

The Ingenio is also crafted with the patented Tefal Titanium Excellence, a thick and sturdy titanium base with non-stick coating that can withstand 48,000 abrasion cycles.