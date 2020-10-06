PH nominated at World Travel Awards 2020 for top beach, dive destination

MANILA (UPDATE)- The Department of Tourism on Tuesday announced the Philippines has been nominated in four categories at the World Travel Awards 2020.

The DOT was nominated in the World's Leading Tourism Board category, while the Philippines is nominated in both the world's leading beach destination and dive destination categories.

Siargao Island is also nominated in the world's leading island destination category.

LOOK: We have been nominated in the next tier of 27th World Travel Awards 2020!



Let us show the Filipino bayanihan spirit by voting for the Philippines in four WTA World Edition categories



Voting closes on October 25, 2020.#ItsMoreFunInThePhilippines#worldtravelawards2020 pic.twitter.com/1fvaPPdykn — Visit Philippines (@TourismPHL) October 6, 2020

Voting closes on October 25. Click on this link to vote.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards recognizes excellence in all key sectors of travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

It has also been recognized as the "ultimate hallmark of industry excellence."

The DOT also said Cebu and the Visayas Islands were named "Top Island in Asia" leading three other Philippine islands in the top ten of the Conde Naste Traveler's (CNT) 2020 Readers' Choice Awards.

Palawan, Siargao, and Boracay made it to Asia's top 10 list, ranking 4th, 5th and 6th, respectively, giving the Philippines the most slots among countries in the rankings of the prestigious travel magazine.

“The Philippines is indeed blessed with the best of nature, as exhibited by the consecutive accolades we are receiving from reputable and prestigious publications for our islands and beaches,” Tourism Sec. Bernadette Romulo Puyat said in a statement.

CNT invited 600,000 travelers to vote online for the Top Islands in six areas — Asia, Australia and the South Pacific, the Caribbean and the Atlantic, Africa and the Indian Ocean, Europe, and North America, according to DOT.

Philippine islands took three places among Asia's top islands in last year's CNT ranking. Boracay was 1st place, Cebu and Visayas were 2nd, and Palawan was 4th.