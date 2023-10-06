LOOK: Julia Barretto attends Paris Fashion Week



Actress Julia Barretto joined Filipino celebrities Pia Wurtzbach, Anne Curtis, and Nadine Lustre in experiencing first-hand the 2023 Paris Fashion Week in France.

Barretto flew to Paris right after the ABS-CBN Ball 2023, which she attended with boyfriend Gerald Anderson for the first time, to personally attend the fashion shows.

Based on her Instagram post, the actress was accompanied by celebrity doctor Vicki Belo.

“Thank you for sharing this experience with your @belobeauty babies. You have the most generous heart,” she wrote in the caption, tagging Belo.

Earlier this week, Wurtzbach, Curtis, and Lustre thrilled their supporters when they posed for a series of photographs in Paris.

Devoted fans of these Kapamilya stars expressed their excitement at seeing them in a single photograph, as they have not yet collaborated on any project together.

