LOOK: James Reid, Issa Pressman at Paris Fashion Week

James Reid and Issa Pressman at the H&M x Rabanne launch in Paris. Facebook/H&M



James Reid and Issa Pressman join the growing number of celebrities from the Philippines at Paris Fashion Week.

The couple attended the launch of H&M's collaboration with the Spanish fashion house Rabanne.

The collection "brings together the carefree exuberance of the 1970s, the optimistic futurism of Rabanne, and a touch of retro-inflected romance." It will be made available to the public on November 9.

Check out Reid's and Pressman's posts about their Paris Fashion Week appearance below:

Reid first broke his silence on his rumored relationship with Pressman in March. Since then, the two have been appearing together in public events in Manila.

Other celebrities from the Philippines who have been spotted at Paris Fashion Week include Heart Evangelista, Pia Wurtzbach, Anne Curtis, and Reid's ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre.