MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BURGER KING-DBTK COLLAB

Burger King and streetwear brand Don't Blame the Kids (DBTK) have tied up for limited edition merchandise.

The collab highlights the Chicken King, which consists of a chicken burger patty with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and potato buns. Variants include original, spicy, and the limited-time offer BLT spicy.

Items from the new collection are offered at DBTK's stores and website.

DAIRY QUEEN'S FLORAL CAKE COLLECTION

Dairy Queen has unveiled its Floral Cake Collection, featuring three ice cream cakes in flower-themed designs.

One of these is the Strawberry Blizzard Cake, which is made of vanilla soft serve mixed with strawberries, a fudge and crunch center, pink frosting, KitKat fingers, and pink frosting rosettes.

The Chocolate Blizzard Cake, on the other hand, is made with vanilla soft serve mixed with chocolate pieces, a fudge and crunch center, chocolate frosting, KitKat fingers, and white frosting rosettes.

Also available is the Mango Blizzard Cake which has vanilla soft serve infused with mangoes, a fudge and crunch center, yellow and white frosting rosettes, and KitKat fingers.

The new KitKat Floral Cake Collection is available in 6” and 8” round cakes, priced at P749 and P1,199, respectively. These are available for takeout and delivery.

FRENCH-JAPANESE COLLAB AT NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS

A seven-course French-Japanese collaboration is happening at Hotel Okura Manila's Yawaragi restaurant at Newport World Resorts this October 11 and 12.

Leading the kitchen team is Gerard Villaret Horcajo, chef de cuisine of the Michelin-starred restaurant Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu of The Okura Prestige Bangkok.

Joining him will be Keiichiro Fujino, the Japanese executive chef of Yamazato.

Completing this culinary dream team is Vi Serrano, the head pastry chef of Hotel Okura Manila.

Seats are at P12,000 nett per person. Customers can enjoy a 20% discount when using a Premier HSBC credit or debit card. A P5,000 downpayment is required to avail of the HSBC discount.

For inquiries and reservations, call +63 5318 2888 or +63 917 842 9067, or email chefs.dinner@hotelokuramanila.com.

JOLLIBEE'S CHRISTMAS CHOCOLATE CREATIONS

Jollibee is kicking off the holiday season with the Christmas Chocolate Creations, which include two new desert offerings.

The Cookie Caramel Sundae (starts at P59), is a vanilla soft-serve topped with whole and crushed Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies, a chocolate shell coating, and a drizzle of caramel sauce.

The Choco Banana Pie, on the other hand, (starts at P47) has banana filling and chocolate fudge inside Jollibee's signature crispy pie crust.

The Christmas Chocolate Creations are available for a limited time in all Jollibee stores nationwide.

KFC EXTENDS BUCKET PROMO

KFC has extended its Bucketlist Buckets promo, which marks Colonel Sanders' birthday cleebration.

Up to P500,000 in grand prize value is up for grabs until October 9. Customers are invited to buy a KFC bucket and submit their bucket list through the promo's website.

Aside from one grand winner, KFC will also give away apparel, a sound system, gaming products, and a sponsored fashion shopping spree.

MANG INASAL'S IHAW FEST

Mang Inasal is treating customers with freebies this October through its nationwide Ihaw Fest.

Until October 15, every purchase of two Chicken Inasal Value Meals (Paa or Pecho) entitles customers to one free Halo-Halo small (either Extra Creamy or Crema de Leche).

From October 16 to 31, every order of Family Fiesta bundles affords customers the chance to enjoy two free Palabok solos.

All offers are available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.