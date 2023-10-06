

MANILA -- Ever felt insecure about smiling, whether in front of the camera or with family and friends? You're not alone.

Toothpaste brand Colgate recently showed the results of its survey about "smile shame," or the embarrassment or self-consciousness one feels regarding one's smile.

The inaugural Smile Study was conducted by the research company Pureprofile from August to September 2023. It covered more than 4,000 individuals aged 16 to 55 across the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, Thailand, and India.

Of the more than 500 Filipino respondents, 95% said they feel like they have the freedom to smile whenever they like, which is on par with the Asia-Pacific average.

On the other hand, 18% do not smile as often as they can, citing self-consciousness about how their smile looks.

The survey also showed that 7 in 10 Filipinos can relate to the concept of smile shame, the highest proportion in the region. It also noted that 1 in every 2 respondents experienced smile shame themselves.

Despite this, 84% of respondents from the Philippines said they felt safe to talk openly about smile shame, believing that society has become more accepting of dialogues about personal insecurities.

"Smile Shame is especially prevalent in Asia Pacific and this must change," Yves Briantais, executive vice president for marketing in Asia-Pacific at Colgate-Palmolive, said in a statement.

"We believe brands have the power to challenge unrealistic beauty standards and promote authenticity," he added, citing Colgate's ongoing campaign to combat smile shame across the globe.

Other findings from the study include: