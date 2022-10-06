Chelsea Fernandez of the Philippines during the Miss Globe 2022 talent show. Screengrab from Miss Globe YouTube channel



Philippine representative Chelsea Fernandez performed her rendition of Rihanna's "Diamonds" in the recently concluded Miss Globe 2022 talent show in Albania.

She made it to the next round of the talent competition after getting a score of 21 out of 25 from the judges, which included a fellow Filipina, Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne.

She joins candidates from Spain, Albania, Thailand, South Africa, Japan, Malaysia, Sweden, and Mexico.

Watch her performance starting at the 31:36 mark in the video below:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In an Instagram post, Fernandez said she enjoyed performing during the Miss Globe 2022 talent show.

"It was a fun experience performing with an international crowd and sharing with the globe how talented Filipinos are. By the way, I have a piece of good news for you. We're heading to the finals of the talent show! It'll happen this October 9," she said.

Fernandez is aiming for a back-to-back win for the Philippines with Montagne during the Miss Globe 2022 coronation night, which will be held on October 15 in Albania.

Related video: