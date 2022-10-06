Handout photo.

MANILA -- Former "Pilipinas Got Talent" contestant Markki Stroem is set to kick off the 2022 Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Triple Threats concert series this month.

Titled “Leading”, the show will be held on October 14 at the CCP’s Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater) at 7:30 p.m.

Stroem is one of three tenors to be featured in the concert series that features leading men of Philippine musical theater.

Other tenors featured in the series are Arman Ferrer on November 18 in “All of Me”, and Poppert Bernadas on December 21 in “Ang Musika, ang Teatro at Ako”.

Dubbed as series of "concept concerts," the shows give a rare opportunity for the audience to see a different facet of the featured theater artis.

In his show, Stroem will perform his favorite pieces from Broadway, West End, original Filipino musicals, and the movies.

Stroem has starred in various theater musicals such as "Next To Normal" (Atlantis, 2011), "Camp Rock" (Repertory, 2012), "Carrie" (Atlantis, 2013), "Kung Paano Ako Naging Leading Lady" (Dalanghita Production, 2015), "Jersey Boys" (Atlantis, 2016), and "Awitin Mo at Isasayaw ko" (Ballet Philippines, 2016).

He also became a part of ASAP’s Boys R Boys.

