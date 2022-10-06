MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BRASS PAS PAS PAS ANNIVERSARY SHOW

Handout

Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas is celebrating its 10th year in the music industry with two new songs.

Released under Funkybeat Entertainment, "Tayo Na't Mag-Funk" and "Disko Na" are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, YouTube, Amazon Music, and Anghami.

Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas will also hold an anniversary show on October 8 at 123 Block in Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City. They will be joined by Zsaris, Basically Saturday Night, Leanne & Naara, Ang Bandang Shirley, Bing Austria, and Faye Yupano.

More details are available on the brand's social media pages.

FIFTH WALL FEST 2022

Handout

The Philippines' first and only festival for dance film is returning for its third edition this year.

Since its launch in 2020 with online initiatives, Fifth Wall Fest is holding a hybrid event of in-person and online offerings from October 7 to 16.

From October 7 to 16, festival-goers can enjoy a wide array of local and foreign dance films in multiple locations and formats: the UP Fine Arts Gallery, Sine Pop, Tarzeer Pictures, and the Fifth Wall Fest website.

'RISE' BY BALLET MANILA

Handout

Ballet Manila returns to stage one a special performance at the Aliw Theater on October 7 (8 p.m.) and 9 (5 p.m.).

"Rise!" is a double-bill show that will begin with a pop program titled "Ballet & Ballads" and a retelling in ballet of the opera "La Traviata," as choreographed by Lisa Macuja Elizalde.

Featuring Maestro Gerard Salonga as the musical director and orchestra conductor, the show will be graced by renowned artists like Bituin Escalante, Jade Riccio, and Ivan Nery.

Tickets are available on Ticketworld, with more details on Ballet Manila's website and social media pages.

ROBINSONS MALLS' PET ADOPTION EVENT

Handout

Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club, in partnership with Pawssion Project, is holding a pet adoption event in celebration of World Animal Day.

Exciting activities await pet owners and animal lovers on October 9 at Robinsons Manila as it hosts Friends Fur Life: A Magical Pawliday Pet Adoption Event.

There will also be free anti-rabies vaccination from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., free vet consultation from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., low-cost vaccination for cats and dogs one year and above starting at 10 a.m., and low-cost microchipping starting at 10 a.m.