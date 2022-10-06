MANILA -- In a rare fashion shoot, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong collaborated with beauty queens from Vietnam for a forthcoming fashion spread in two international publications.

Gray and Ong teamed up with Miss Universe 2018 Top 5 H'Hen Niê and Miss Supranational 2022 second runner-up Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên for the pictorial shot Wednesday at the Lime Hotel in Pasay City.

“This is a unique circle, a triumph of sisterhood across borders,“ Gray told ABS-CBN News, citing the love, respect and high regard of the Vietnamese people for Filipina beauty queens.

At their group pictorial, the four queens wore the creations of top-notch Vietnamese designer Tuyet Le, who is a favorite of Ong and other international beauty queens.

It was also a happy reunion for Gray and her batchmate Hen who made it to the Top 5 of Miss Universe 2018. Gray beamed as the Vietnamese beauty, now an international model, cooed, “Mahal ko kayong lahat!"

Beyond the glitz and glamor, Gray and Ong emphasized their common advocacy for the care of abandoned children in their chosen charity, A Home For The Angels Crisis Home for Abandoned Babies Foundation in San Andres Manila.

They also praised the Vietnamese queens as well as Tuyet le and other compatriots for taking time to visit the children, aged 8 months to three years old, at the shelter.

“Hopefully, we can find more safe homes for them,“ Gray said, also citing the need to support the daily financial needs of the shelter in caring for the children.

Ong, who has expanded her We Will Because We Can movement since she won the Miss Philippines Earth 2015 title, is also gratified that in their own modest ways, they are still able to push their humanitarian advocacies long after their reign is over.

“The pandemic pushed back the adoption process, kaya dumami ang mga bata," she explained. "We have to help them.”

