Beauty Gonzalez shows that one does not need to burn a hole in the pocket to look stylish.

On Instagram, the actress shared her latest fashion find: a baby blue school boy tux she saw at a store in her hometown of Dumaguete.

She said she only planned on renting the outfit, but forgot to return it upon going back to Manila.

In the end, she asked if she could just pay for it, and ended up spending P2,500 for the entire look.

"This baby blue school boy prom tux started life as a rental. We saw it displayed on a window in Dumaguete, stopped the car, ran in and rented it. But upon going back to Manila I forgot to return it. I called to ask if I can just pay for it and they said yes," she said.

"Total outfit cost? P2,500. Love it," she said.

Gonzalez has always been known for being outspoken and independent since her stint in the reality show "Pinoy Big Brother."

She is a hands-on mom to Olivia, her only daughter with husband Norman Crisologo.

Related video: