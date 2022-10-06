Beatrice Gomez bonds with Miss Universe Vietnam queens

MANILA -- Beatrice Gomez is happy to be reunited with one of her close friends in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant.

The Filipina beauty queen got to spend some time with Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen of Vietnam over dinner, as seen in her latest Instagram post.

"I'm finally reunited with my hype girl from Miss Universe 2021... We both couldn't contain ourselves, screaming our hearts out at the halls of the mall when we finally saw each other," she said.

Gomez also had the opportunity to meet H'Hen Nie, Vietnam's representative in Miss Universe 2018. The two Vietnamese beauty queens are currently in the Philippines.

"It is also such an honor to meet Vietnam's game changer from Miss Universe 2018," she said.

Kim Duyen finished in the Top 16 of Miss Universe 2021, with Gomez placing in the Top 5 and India's Harnaaz Sandhu winning the crown. She also finished second runner-up in Miss Supranational 2022.

Nie, on the other hand, made it to the Top 5 of Miss Universe 2018, which was won by the Philippines' Catriona Gray.

