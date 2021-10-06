Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Newly crowned Miss World Philippines Tracy Maureen Perez on Wednesday addressed the concerns of the public after she fell twice during the coronation night of the pageant held over the weekend.

Speaking to TeleRadyo's Sakto, Perez shared her thoughts about what happened to her on stage.

"Hindi ko alam kung matutuwa ba ako or mahihiya o malulungkot na naging trending mismong coronation night because of the fall that I had, not only once but twice," Perez said in the interview.

"Pero ako naman I would just like to address 'yung mga concern ng mga tao, I've been receiving so many messages po and they are really worried [about] what happened at saka super sama raw ng bagsak ko."

Perez stressed she is doing fine and that she has strong stamina.

"Pero okay naman po ako. I am very fine and parang iniisip ko na lang na kahit ano pa ang mangyari I was still able to stand back up and gagamitin ko na lang siyang inspiration ang feeling ko that time, dalawang pagbagsak sa pangalawang Miss World crown ng Philippines," Perez said.

"Siguro po it was a mixture po of a little bit of everything. Siguro the gown, the heels, the stage, lahat-lahat na po. Pero rest assured gagawin ko po lahat. My stamina is okay. Lahat-lahat, everything is okay. Nangyari lang po talaga... very much healthy po," she added.

Last Sunday, the Cebuana beauty fell off the stairs while standing on stage. She also slipped on stage during the final part of the pageant but was able to regain poise.

Some netizens blamed the pageant's six-hour runtime for Perez's twin falls.

Perez is set to represent the Philippines in Miss World 2021 in Puerto Rico in December.

She succeeds Michelle Dee, who had a two-year reign since the Miss World Philippines pageant was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

