Michael Cinco brightens runway at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS -- Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco presented an exquisitely, elegant, crystal-studded collection at the American Cathedral during Paris Fashion Week.

This is the second time Cinco brought his haute couture collection to the prestigious Paris event, having presented at the Haute Couture “Couturissimo” Show in 2016.

Apart from Cinco, the majestic American Cathedral also provided the venue for other international brands like Tiffany Brown, Ltd., Mimiela, Megmanski, Never Give Up Clothing Line, Therese Marie Collections, Tracy Toulouse, Atelier Bea Rodriguez, CHantwa, A. Renee Fashion,Caroline Couture, Troy Anthony, Yasemin Ozer, Michael Lombard, FFF Afffair, and MM Milano.

Sparkling, colorful, intricate and richly-embellished with luxe Swarovski crystals and French paillettes, Cinco's collection which served as the show’s grand finale wowed the audience leaving international designers and models alike in awe.

New York fashion designer Troy Anthony said he would jump at the opportunity to collaborate and share the runway with Cinco. “Very beautiful in a sense that the collection complimented the cathedral. The models were like angels descending from the altar to the aisle. Color-rich and very elaborate,” he said.

The models were proud to have worn Cinco’s creations. “Oh my goodness, it felt amazing. This is beautiful, I feel like a freakin’ princess. I love it!” Los Angeles-based model Valerie Ehimhen ethused.

Cinco's Spring/Summer collection is his answer to the COVID-19 pandemic which he described as Chrysalis-inspired. “For me, it is a new beginning. Most of the collection is inspired by butterflies — how a caterpillar evolved into a beautiful butterfly. We are now in a new beginning in this world and we are ‘out there’ again. I am just so happy, inspired anew and artistic again,” Cinco said.

In spite of the challenges of the COVID-9 pandemic, Cinco kept on designing and creating. Now that Dubai has re-opened for events and shows, Cinco is ready to cater to his clients and hit the global stage again.

Vibrant collaboration of talents

Also presenting in Paris Fashion Week was another Filipino, Milan-based Chona Bacaoco, who is the chief designer and founder of MM Milano, an emerging sustainable brand from Milan, Italy and Frankfurt, Germany.

Bacaoco teamed up with Cinco to stage back-to-back runway shows at Paris Fashion Week.

While Cinco’s collection featured a magical stream of haute couture gowns and menswear encrusted with crystals, sequins and beads, MM Milano showed an equally breathtaking collection of glamorous creations in galactic shades and patterns.

Pluto, the newest fashion line of MM Milano designed by 14-year old Pluto Ernsberger, takes pride in its futuristic design. MM Milano is fostering a sense of community among creatives and talents celebrating inclusivity by using innovative sustainable materials — the MM Milano trademark.

Bacaoco’s existing brand visions offer fresh perspectives and inspiration to the young designer and model. “She (Chona) helps us find ourselves. She helps us find what’s good about us,” said Ernsberger.

Mentored by Cinco himself, Bacaoco is very thankful to have pulled off the show. “Michael is a good friend of mine. We have planned this collaboration, first of course in Milan which happened early this year but without Michael. So when the restrictions were lifted and the borders opened, I said, let’s go to Paris, Michael. So here we are,” said Bacaoco.

Cinco and Bacaoco were both raised in the Visayas. Prior to the Paris Fashion Week, MM Milano provided models for Cinco’s Kid and Teen Collection in 2019 and early this year.

“I have known Chona for a long time. I am very happy she invited me to be part of this fashion show. I like her a lot. She has so much energy that’s one thing I appreciate from her,” said Cinco.

Though new in the fashion industry having started her modelling agency in 2016, Bacaoco started designing at an early age. Brought up by a dressmaker mother, Bacaoco had her first creation at 10. She had previously staged international runway shows in New York and across Europe.

Andreas Volkmar, Bacaoco’s German business partner, is amazed with her energy. “She’s explosive! She’s just so amazing. I’ve learned a lot from her,” said Volkmar.

Meanwhile, Paris-based hair and makeup artist Suzette Riego feels proud to have worked for both Cinco and MM Milano.

“The experience was amazing. feeling. Being Pinoy, nakaka-proud kasi Michael Cinco 'yan eh. Masaya. At saka hindi matutumbasan 'yung nakapagtrabaho ka ulit after pandemic and with them who are internationally renowned Pinoy designers,” Riego said.

Michael Cinco Dubai and MM Milano are set to team up again for runway shows in the 2022 Milan Fashion Week and Arab Fashion Week.

