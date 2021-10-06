Iconic SF theatre gets first Fil-Am artistic director

Watch more on iWantTFC

As Filipino American Sean San Jose tours the stage at the iconic Magic Theatre in San Francisco, he marvels at the rich history of the theater that he grew up in. The theater is now celebrating its 55th year of producing bold new plays while fostering the creativity of innovative artists. San Jose is now the theatre's newest artistic director and the first Fil-Am to ever hold that position.

"It started in 1967 in a bar in Berkeley so you get the vibe. It's a place that's always been about being around people, doing something new, doing something exciting," San Jose said. "And it's gone through several artistic directors. I got to work with a few of them - Mame Hunt and Loretta Greco. But I'm their first person of color in their long history."

With over 25 years in the industry, the Magic Theatre is very sentimental for San Jose. "It's the first place where I attended a theater performance. It's where I first started working as an actor. It's where I got my union card from doing a show here. So it meant a great deal to my career but also just me as someone from the Bay."

As a theater maker, performer, and producer, the Fil-Am aims to change and amplify the theater experience, especially coming off a period where there were no shows or live audiences. While the pandemic continues but with restrictions easing, he remains vigilant to protect not only his craft but his staff and audience as well.

"As much as I experienced and watched in my little computer box or my phone during [the] shelter-in-place, theater is the live experience. It's the community. So I think we do it with positivity and hope, and just keeping eyes wide open. We're also in the Bay so I feel like we've been blessed with a little more common sense in terms of people being vaccinated and caring about each other. And then we'll slowly creep back into it," San Jose said.

San Jose is also a cofounder and the current program director of the new performances group Campo Santo that has developed, produced, and premiered nearly 100 new works for and by people of color since 1996. He said he is proud to represent his Fil-Am community and all other people of color, and that he plans to include more stories from different communities.

