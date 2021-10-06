MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez took to social media to congratulate her fellow Cebuana Tracy Perez, who was recently crowned Miss World Philippines 2021.

In an Instagram post titled "Universe x World," Gomez shared a photo of her with Perez from a photo shoot "a few months back."

Recalling that moment, she thanked the newly crowned Miss World Philippines for supporting her even if she is busy with her own preparations for the pageant.

"You told me not to give up so easily, to believe in my capabilities, and to always go back to my core values when things get rough. You reminded me that my only competition was myself and no one else. Who would have thought that we'd be here after that conversation," Gomez said.

"Thank you so much, Queen, for the constant reminder and support despite the preparations that you yourself have been through. I am proud of you. We are proud of you, my sister," she added.

Gomez also publicly declared that she and Perez "will make it happen not only for Cebu City but for the Philippines."

Both Cebuana beauties are set to represent the country in international pageants this December.

Gomez will compete in Miss Universe in Israel, while Perez will aim for the crown in Miss World in Puerto Rico.

