ABS-CBN reporter Rose Eclarinal joins FPA London

ABS-CBN Europe News Bureau senior correspondent Rose Eclarinal

LONDON -- ABS-CBN Europe News Bureau’s senior correspondent Rose Eclarinal is now officially part of the elite Foreign Press Association (FPA) London.

Eclarinal has covered Europe’s most significant news events for ABS-CBN -- from the royal weddings to the canonizations of popes in the Vatican to interviewing world leaders and Hollywood stars, while also breaking the latest developments in OFW crises.

“When I was studying journalism, I did not see myself joining the elite Foreign Press Association London because l did not plan to practice journalism abroad. But here I am,” Eclarinal said.

FPA was founded in 1888 and is the first and oldest foreign press association in the world, where major international news outlets are represented -- from print, radio, TV to web.

Eclarinal is currently the only Filipino member of the FPA.

FPA also accepts membership from freelance journalists but it is heavily vetted. A freelance journalist is defined by FPA as someone who earns 75 percent of annual income from journalistic work.

“It became doubly hard to move around during the lockdown sans media ID and almost impossible to get virtual/online access to UK government briefings on COVID or Brexit, among others. This membership is long overdue,” Eclarinal said in a social media post.