LOOK: Miss Universe Catriona Gray in Zamboanga to promote MSMEs

MANILA -- Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is in Zamboanga City to help promote the One Town, One Product (OTOP) project of the Department of Trade and Industry.

Gray was personally welcomed by Mayor Beng Climaco.

According to a Facebook post by the City Government of Zamboanga, Gray is expected to visit the city's various micro, small and medium enterprises on Tuesday.

The DTI announced in July that it tapped the beauty queen to promote local weaving.



A month after being named as DTI’s OTOP ambassador, Gray visited Laguna, her mother’s birthplace and home as a child.