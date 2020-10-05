Here’s the man behind Jinkee Pacquiao’s mega gardens

Roy Bacalso has been the landscape designer of the Pacquiao family since 2012. Instagram: @greenstyle.landscapingdesigns/ @jinkeepacquiao

MANILA — No wonder Jinkee Pacquiao is far ahead in the “plantita” game, thanks to her trusted landscape designer who has been in the industry for a decade, prior to the booming trend of in household plants.

In the past week, photos of Jinkee’s plants collection and garden have circulated online, with fellow plant enthusiasts quipping, “May nanalo na!”

Jinkee’s impressive inventory is courtesy of Roy Bacalso of Green Style Landscape and Design, according to PEP.ph.

Bacalso said he has been doing landscaping for 10 years in General Santos City, where Jinkee and her husband Sen. Manny Pacquiao are based.

“They just leave everything based on my imagination and artistry,” Bacalso told PEP.ph, noting that Jinkee is also a collaborator when it comes to plant choices.

Jinkee is particularly fond of flowering plants and bonsai, Bacalso said.

“We’re not holding back sa mga ideas,” he added, noting he planted in one of the Pacquiao mansion garden the variegated Alocasia elephant ear, a rare bulb priced at around P25,000.

“Actually, may variegated Monstera din siya sa Mansion 2, giant din ‘yun. Naglagay din ako ng giant golden pothos, mga sansevieria, and the rare pink princess philodendrons or ‘rubber plants.’”

While Jinkee’s plant collection and garden only recently went viral, her collaboration with Bacalso goes as far back as 2012, when they first met through her twin sister Janet Jamora Jumalon.

He was first tasked with revamping the garden of Pacquiao’s “Mansion 2” in General Santos City.

“Eventually, Madame Jinkee found my work impressive and asked me to do the same to their other properties.”

Beyond being the Pacquiaos’ trusted landscaping artist — he has also worked on their business properties — Bacalso has forged a close relationship with the celebrity family.

“I work with them beyond business and planted the seeds of friendship instead that’s why I am so grateful [to] them.

“In fact, sinasama nila ako sa mga fight ni Senator Manny, sa mga vacations sa ibang bansa and free, lahat na may kasama pang shopping. They give unconditionally.

“I planted the seeds and made a garden of friendship with them that grows and blooms... And I praise God for that gift beyond my landscaping business.”