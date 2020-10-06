Food shorts: Bonchon’s new offerings, Kumori’s S’mores tarts

BONCHON

Almond Honey Butter Chicken. Handout

Bonchon’s Honey Almond Butter Chicken has the trademark Korean fried chicken crust smothered in sweet-savory honey sauce with an additional oomph of buttery flavor and a generous sprinkling of crunchy crushed almonds.

Available in solo boxed meals (starts at P110) and group meals (team or party platters, starts at P572), the Almond Honey Chicken will please those looking for something sweet in their Korean fried chicken.

Bonchon's Bibimbowl Platter. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

While the Bonchon bibimbowl has long been part of the Bonchon menu, diners can now enjoy this plentiful treat in a giant for-sharing portion for home or in the office with the Bonchon Bibimbowl Platter (P1,056).

This 6-in-1 serving combines the best Bonchon bibimbowl proteins (beef bulgogi, chicken poppers, fish poppers) with staple bibimbowl fix-ins like vegetables (corn, carrots, cabbage), soft fluffy rice, nori, and a topping of egg-strips and sesame seeds.

This feast comes with a separate container of their special bibimbowl sauce, so diners can enjoy it Korean family-style by mixing everything together with your chosen amount of sauce, or by making your own individual bibimbowls by getting your chosen ingredients from the platter.

With two options for rice (original or Korean fried rice), the Bonchon Bibimbowl Platter is good for 8 to 10 people.

Bibimbowl Platter Proteins - Beef Bulgogi. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

Solo? Amp up your usual bibimbowl by upgrading it to the Loaded Bibimbowl which gets an additional portion of meat and a topping of fried egg.

The Bonchon Honey Almond Butter Chicken and the Bibimbowl Platter can be ordered online through bonchonstore.bonchon.com.ph, their delivery hotline 8633-1818, or delivery apps like Grab or Foodpanda.

KUMORI

Kumori's Signature S'mores Tarts. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

Kumori collaborates with chocolatier Theo & Philo Artisan Chocolates to create their one-of-a-kind Signature S’mores Tarts.

The Japanese bakery combines its bestselling cheese tarts and mixes it up with 65% dark chocolate ganache from Theo & Philo. The tart is finished off with a lightly sweet torched marshmallow frosting. It’s a no-fuss s’mores experience easily had anytime and anywhere.

This chocolate forward palm-sized treat is available via their websites (kumori.com.ph and theoandphilo.com), delivery via the usual food apps (Grabfood, Lalamove, Metromart, Foodpanda), and pick-up in their stores.