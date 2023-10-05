Maxine Medina 'head over heels' after intimate wedding

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina is "head over heels and dancing on air" after marrying the love of her life.

The beauty queen-turned-actress tied the knot with diving instructor Timmy Llana last October 3.

"Forever grateful for this magical moment," she said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Medina went on to share details from her big day, from her Mark Bumgarner dress to her sparkly diamond rings.

The couple's wedding invitation revealed that they exchanged "I do's" at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Antipolo, followed by a reception at Kalinaw Private Resort.

Medina is best known for representing the Philippines in the 65th Miss Universe in Manila. She finished in the Top 6 in the pageant, which was won by Iris Mittenaere of France.

She dated Llana for nearly four years before getting engaged in April 2022.