Camp Bagong Diwa inmates raise funds by making parols

Inmates or persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Metro Manila District Jail Annex 2 in Camp Bagong Diwa make Christmas lanterns to raise funds they can use to post bail. Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - It is still two months away, but the spirit of Christmas could already be felt by jail officers and inmates at the Metro Manila District Jail Annex 2 in Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig City.

It's because they already have traditional parols that inmates have started making since last month. These lanterns are made from bamboo sticks and colored plastic paper and are up for sale to benefit the inmates.

Jail Senior Inspector JM Sabeniano started the program barely a month after he assumed the warden post of the facility. Jail officers pitched in to purchase the materials to make the lanterns. Sabeniano said proceeds of the lantern sale will not only help the inmates to have an income but may also help inmates who committed petty crimes to post bail.

Called the Likha Laya Project, Sabeniano said he started the project when he was the jail warden of San Juan City Jail for three years.

“Yung preso natin ay pwedeng makapagbigay ng financial na suporta sa kanilang pamilya kahit nasa loob ng kulungan, so magagampanan pa rin nila ang pagiging haligi ng tahanan,”Sabiniano said.

Sabeniano has chosen parol making as the livelihood program this holiday season as the parol, he said, is a symbol of hope during the holidays.

“Sa kultura ng Pilipino ang parol kasi parang ito ang simbolo ng pagasa, simbolo ng bagong simula. Kaya ang ating mga preso, itong proyekto pinapakita natin sa ating mga kababayan na kahit sa loob ng kulungan pwedeng maging makulay, pwedeng mag project positivity sa ating komunidad," he said.

He said there are inmates who committed petty crimes like simple theft who just opted to be incarcerated due to inability to post bail.

"Meron tayong mga nakukulong mga petty crimes, theft, simple theft na imbes na magpiyansa, kinu-convert nila sa incarceration na lamang," Sabeniano said.

Eligible PDLs for the Likha Laya Project are inmates who have not committed infractions inside the facility, are legally qualified to avail of it based on the order of the court, and is not financially capable to post bail, according to Sabeniano.

"Itong Likha Laya natin, pito na po ang napalaya niyan mula sa San Juan City Jail noon at tinutuloy natin to ngayon dito sa Bicutan,'" he said.

Meanwhile, the inmates are thankful for the Likha Laya project.

Among them is 40-year-old “John” (not his real name) who has been in jail for two years. He said the project has helped ease his boredom while in the facility while waiting for his case to be resolved.

"Bukod po sa nakakaano ng oras po namin, 'di po namin namamalayan na lumilipas na po ang oras, tanggal boryong, nakakawala po na mag-isip kami ng pamilya namin sa labas," he said.

He admits he couldn't help but feel lonely every time he makes a parol and sees its light, but added, the message it brings has been a source of strength.

"Sabi nga nila, lahat may pagasa, huwag lang tayong mawawalan, kaya habang nandito tayo sa pansamantalang tirahan gawin natin yung pwede nating gawin para malampasan natin ang pagsubok sa buhay," he said.

Aside from parol making, some inmates are engaged in painting. One of them is 23 years old “Lawrence” who had been in the facility for two years.

He is happy he is able to pursue his passion in painting while inside the facility.

"Sa laya hindi ko kasi masyadong nagagawa kasi kulang sa oras dito po anytime pwedeng gumawa," he said.

He has done several commissioned paintings which help him support his family.

Sabeniano hopes many will buy these parol made by the inmates to help their families especially those struggling for a living.

Last year, the Likha Laya Project in San Juan City Jail in San Juan City Manila generated P600,000 in revenue through selling parol made by inmates.

Sabeniano hopes the inmates in Manila District Jail will have a good sale too.

"Hangga't merong order, hangga't merong mga suki na tatawag at magko-coordinate sa atin, very willing tayo kahit nga lampas na ang Pasko," he said.

Sabeniano said two churches in Metro Manila have already placed their orders.

He said they are also linking up with barangay chairmen in Taguig and seeking out other ways to connect with possible buyers.