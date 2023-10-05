Big Bad Wolf book sale is coming to Iloilo

Handout

MANILA -- The biggest book sale in the world is coming to Iloilo for the very first time.

After successful runs in Manila and Cebu, Big Bad Wolf will be held at the lower ground floor of SM Iloilo from October 13 to 22.

Residents of Iloilo and nearby cities can enjoy discounts of up to 95%, with over 2 million books up for grabs.

Iloilo mayor Jerry Treñas showed his support for the upcoming event, saying it will help promote reading culture among Ilonggos and across Western Visayas.

"As a book lover and reader, I welcome the world's biggest book sale by Big Bad Wolf Books in Iloilo City," he said in a statement released by Big Bad Wolf on Thursday.

"I wish the Ilonggos would visit the sale so they can find books they will love and enjoy," he added.

Big Bad Wolf was first launched in Malaysia in 2009 by Andrew Yap and Jacquline Ng.

It has so far toured 37 cities in Asia, and has also branched out to Tanzania, Kenya, and the United Arab Emirates.