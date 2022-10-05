The Try Guys speak up on Ned Fulmer’s departure

Screenshot from The Try Guys YouTube channel.

The remaining members of the hit YouTube channel The Try Guys shared Tuesday more details about the departure of their former member Ned Fulmer.

This after Fulmer was removed from that show after allegedly cheating on his wife Ariel.

In their latest vlog, Keith Habersberger said Fulmer has confirmed his engagement to a "public romantic behavior" with an employee.

"On Labor Day weekend, multiple fans alerted us that they had seen Ned (Fulmer) and an employee engaging in public romantic behavior. We reached out to check on that employee," Habersberger said.

"Ned confirmed the reports and since confirmed that this had been going on for some time, which was obviously very shocking to us and we just want you to know that we have no idea that this was going. All of that information was just as shocking to us as all of this has been for you this week," he added.

Eugene Lee Yang said they have been investigating the matter and were "acutely" aware that it is contrary to their values.

"Thus began a three-week process of engaging with employment lawyers, corporate lawyers, human resources, public relations, and more in order to make sure we were taking all necessary steps. From the jump, we were acutely aware of how just contrary this was to the values of the company we’ve built and those of everyone who works here," Yang said.

"This is something we took very seriously. We refuse to sweep things under the rug. That is not who we are and is not what we stand for," he added.

Zach Kornfeld said they had since removed Fulmer from their videos and commended their staff for their work.

"We immediately removed Ned from work activities and engaged an HR professional to conduct a thorough review of the facts. We also opted to remove Ned from our releases pending the results of that review. Over a few weeks, that included removing his section from videos, digitally removing him from others, and choosing not to feature him in our merch throws," Kornfeld said.

"Honestly, I want to give major props to our editing staff for how deftly they’ve handled that. There are several videos that we’ve deemed as fully unreleasable. You will never see them and that is due to his involvement and that’s a decision that has cost us lots of money. We will not be able to recoup that money but it’s a decision we stand by proudly," he added.

Habersberger said Fulmer was removed as a manager and an employee of their company on September 16.

Yang expressed his disappointment over the situation: "We were obviously incredibly shocked and deeply hurt by all of this. This is someone who we’d built a brand and a company with for eight years. We feel saddened, not just personally, but on behalf of our staff and our fans who believed in us."

"I don’t know if we can fully articulate the pain we feel at this moment. It’s hard to rewatch old videos that we love and are proud of, we’re losing a friend, we’re losing someone we built a company with, and we have countless memories. We just made a TV show together I’m sure many of you feel the same way. It’s weird. We’re sorry that this ever happened and we don’t know what more to say," Kornfeld added.

Habersberger and Yang asked the public to be kind to their employees as they navigate the changes in their company.

"The work they do never ceases to astound us and frankly, there’s just no world in which we could have navigated all of this without them," Habersberger said.

"I know that when stuff like this happens there’s going to be speculation and gossip and we ask that you respect the privacy of the family members and employees who may be caught up in this," Yang added.

"We also wanna remind you that the internet has a tendency to be a lot harsher towards women than men. So please, we ask that you exercise kindness."

Yang and Kornfeld added that there will be changes in their channel.

"Things will change here. What we hope is that within this there’s also the opportunity for positive growth and better videos ahead but it’s going to be hard," Kornfeld said.

"Some things may change. We are just sort of figuring it out all one day at a time," Yang added.

Moments after the announcement of his departure, Fulmer apologized for his "actions," addng that he will focus first on his family.

"Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel," Fulmer said.

"The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention," he added.

Originally from Buzzfeed, The Try Guys are known for their escapades to try unconventional adventures for straight males. They left Buzzfeed in 2018 and started their own channel.

