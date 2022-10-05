Jollibee is part of the upcoming Family Style Food Festival, an event in Los Angeles that aims to celebrate the "intersection of cuisine and streetwear."

The Filipino fast food chain is teaming up with the LA-based streetwear brand Anti Social Social Club to release event-exclusive merchandise.

It will also be offering free chicken sandwiches and peach mango pie samples during the festival, which is set on October 9 at CBS Television City.

"Y'all, this is not a drill!" read a post on the Instagram page of Jollibee US.

Anti Social Social Club has also posted the same image showing its collaboration with Jollibee on its Instagram page.

Other featured team-ups of fashion brands and restaurants in the Family Style Food Festival include Tommy Hilfiger and Mother Wolf, Nike and Kith Treats, and Dickies and Jon and Vinny's, to name a few.

