Pinoy-directed play 'Ostrich' joins Tokyo Festival 2021

Photo from Tokyo Festival website

A Filipino-led hybrid play is part of this year's Tokyo Festival.

"フレ フレ (Fure fure) Ostrich! Hayupang Die-Bow-Ken!" is directed by James Harvey Estrada with Japan's Aokid and Masashi Nukata.

Performances will be shown from the Minami-Otsuka Hall on Zoom from October 6 to 8 as part of the Tokyo Festival 2021 lineup.

Participating actors include the Philippines' Bunny Cadag, Indonesia's Robi Rusdiana, and Japan's Mei Yamanaka.

Reservations can be done for free here.

Described as an allegorical tale of political realities, "Ostrich" takes inspiration from the fowls that ran around the streets of Manila last year.

Audience members are expected to join forces with the ostrich characters as they look for eggs during the performances.

Its synopsis reads: "Bayan ng Damo is a lush, green paradise ruled by A-mat, who uses his dreams to lead his people. His dreams are summoned by the mysterious Ante's powers. But one day, Ante passes away, leaving a prophecy behind: 'A one-eyed goat shall be born, bringing great misfortune to this land.' No longer able to dream, A-mat follows the words of Ante and orders his guards to find and kill every last pregnant goat."

The one-eyed goat that appears in the show is said to have come from Ilocos Norte, the birthplace of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

The fictional character was born in 2017, during the regime of President Rodrigo Duterte, according to the show's description.

