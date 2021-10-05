Pia Wurtzbach finally opens up about family feud

MANILA – Former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach confessed she was not spared from mental health problems during the peak of quarantine last year.

She admitted this in her most recent vlog, while opening about what she went through and how she dealt with it.

“I don’t think it’s any secret what happened to me last year, what happened to my family. It was a very public thing. Everybody was talking about it. Nakikita ko siya sa mga balita, matagal. Hindi lang siya isang araw; ilang araw siya. I don’t want to talk about that anymore. But, of course, it affected me,” she said.

The beauty queen was referring to the time when her sister Sarah made headlines when she publicly criticized Wurtzbach for supposedly not being a supportive sister, both emotionally and financially.

Among the reasons behind the feud that Sarah mentioned were Wurtzbach siding with their mother, Cheryl Alonzo Tyndall, who supposedly urged Sarah to leave her husband Charlie Manze because he had “no money”; and Wurtzbach allegedly not agreeing to help her financially despite Sarah being “broke.”

The two have since patched things up and have been open on their social media pages anew about how they love each other.

According to Wurtzbach, she was able to handle that very difficult situation with the help of her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey.

“Jeremy saw everything. He saw how it affected me in real life. It was hard to be in the middle of all of that and to see your family not okay. Thankfully, everything is okay now. All is good. But nung mga panahon na iyon, iba kasi 'yung kapag may problema kayo sa family niyo tapos kayo kayo lang 'yung nakakaalam. Mas mahirap kapag alam ng buong mundo,” she said.

While she is not trying to blame anyone, Wurtzbach described that time as the “dark days” in her life.

“Jeremy was with me through all of it. He saw it. He was very supportive. Buti na lang nandoon siya at kinaya ko naman,” she said.

“Naayos din naman ang lahat. I still think things could be better. Ganyan ang buhay, guys. Hindi tayo pwedeng magmukmok lang. Kailangan natin tumayo at lumaban at magkaroon ng pag-asa.”

Later in the vlog, Wurtzbach also answered a question from a netizen about being positive despite struggles in life.

“Kung malungkot ka, malungkot ka. Okay lang iyan. Part ng buhay iyan, 'yung mga struggles, down moments, 'yung hindi ka okay. Hindi tamang i-expect na parati ka lang dapat masaya kahit mali na 'yung nangyayari sa harap mo, magbubulagbulagan ka,” she said.

Wurtzbach said it’s also not healthy when a person does not address his or her emotions when he or she is down.

“Sometimes, you have to go through the motions. You will go up and down. Kailangan kasi nakaka-stress din kung parati mong iniiwasan ang problema o negativity. Minsan naman hindi mo maiiwasan,” she said.

For her, people should look at the positive side of things but this doesn’t mean a person necessarily has to be positive all the time.