MANILA -- Xian Lim took to social media to thank all the pageant fans who supported Miss World Philippines 2021, which he co-hosted in Subic over the weekend.

In a series of Twitter posts, Lim acknowledged that "it took a while for the pageant to finish," but instead focused on the efforts of the candidates.

"To all the pageant fans, thank you for the love and support. Being up on stage for more than 10 hours plus countless days of rehearsals for the candidates can really take a toll on their stamina," he said.

"All the candidates gave it their best shot and that is what's important," he added. "Yes, It took a while for the pageant to finish but this is the fruit of their hard work and dedication."

"Thank you, pageant fans for sticking around. Congratulations to all the winners," Lim ended.

Twitter became a treasure trove of hilarious comments over the weekend as the Miss World Philippines 2021 pageant, which ran for nearly six hours, tested the patience of Filipino viewers.

The competition, which started at 7 p.m. on October 3 and concluded in the early hours of October 4, was marred by technical issues as well as problems with program flow.

Netizens also expressed concern for the Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates and hoped that organizers would do better next year.

They pointed out how the ladies were clearly tired and hungry after standing on stage for hours.

