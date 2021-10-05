LOOK: Bretman Rock appears on cover of Playboy

MANILA -- Bretman Rock makes history as the first openly gay personality to appear on the cover of Playboy.

The Filipino social media star considers the opportunity as "a huge deal for the LGBT community" and for "my brown people community," as quoted by the popular magazine.

And while many have praised Playboy's move to feature Bretman Rock on its latest cover, the magazine also acknowledged negative feedback from some of its readers.

Defending its decision to choose Bretman Rock as its latest cover star, it said on Twitter: "Standing for freedom and equality is in the DNA of this brand. Today, Playboy is much more than a magazine. Our digital covers are creative snapshots that drive and reflect the current dialogue around pleasure, sexuality, equality and culture."

"If a gay man feels sexy in a bunny costume, an iconic symbol of sexiness, why shouldn't he be able to wear it proudly?" it added.

"Serving as a platform for representation and freedom of expression is and will always be what Playboy stands for."

Bretman Rock's family moved to Hawaii from Cagayan, his hometown in the Philippines, when he was 8 years old.

He has an online MTV reality show that premiered early this year.