Kim Chiu talks about 'budol finds' during pandemic

MANILA -- Kim Chiu opened up about her "budol finds" during the pandemic, admitting that the prolonged quarantines have turned her into an impulse online shopper.

The actress was recently introduced as the newest brand ambassador of Shopee, and is the face of the e-commerce platform's 10.10 sale event this month.

In a virtual event with members of the media, Chiu asked aloud if it is normal to just keep "adding to cart" as a way of addressing boredom.

"Minsan kapag bored ako, ang dami kong binibili. Bago matulog, pampaantok. Normal ba 'yon? Normal ba 'yung pampaantok 'yung mag-add to cart?" she said in jest.

"Kapag may nakikita ako na gusto kong magkaroon, tina-type ko lang tapos tinitingnan ko kung magkano, kino-compare kung alin 'yung pinakamura," she added.

To make up for her tendency to keep "adding to cart," Chiu said she makes sure to pay for her purchases during sale events to curb her spending.

"So iniipon ko siya and kapag nag-double-double ['yung date], doon ko siya chine-check out kasi 70 [percent off]," she said.

As to what she has been buying online, Chiu mentioned "new normal" essentials such as alcohol, face masks, and cleaning items.

She particularly expressed fascination for soap savers, saying it is one of her newest discoveries.

"Di ba 'yung sabon natutunaw? So meron akong nabili na para siyang lalagyan ng sabon, tapos tumutulo na lang 'yung liquid doon," she said.

Chiu also mentioned how she has been obsessed with cheap acrylic organizers, which she uses for her refrigerator.

"'Yung mga pang-organize ng ref, 'yung mga transparent. Yes, ang dami [ko] noon!" she said.

"Sobrang mura, mga P50 lang ata isa, P20, mga ganun. So sobrang mura, sobrang worth it," she added.

For Shopee's 10.10 event, fans of Chiu can look forward to seeing the actress in the e-commerce platform's new commercial and in-app games, among others.

Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines, said they are happy to welcome the Kapamilya star to their roster of celebrity ambassadors.

"Kim's bubbly, charming personality, and love for online shopping both resonate with millions of Filipinos who find joy and excitement on Shopee," he said.

Some of the deals that Shopee users can expect during the 10.10 festival include free shipping with no minimum spend, brand giveaways and vouchers, and other prizes.

