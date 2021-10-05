Get to know first PH winner of Miss Aura International

Alexandra Faith Garcia shared more details about herself in one of her first interviews as Miss Aura International 2021.

The 28-year-old Filipina considers herself a pageant veteran, having joined school and national pageants for a decade.

"I've been joining pageants since 18 years old," she said from Turkey in an interview streamed live on the pageant website Missosology.

"But this is my first-ever international pageant. I really gave my 101 percent."

Garcia, who hails from Olongapo, joined Mutya ng Pilipinas in 2014, and Binibining Pilipinas in 2016 and 2020/2021.

She is now the first Filipina to win the Miss Aura International title since the debut of the international pageant in 2006.

"It's really an honor to be the first Filipina to wear this crown, so I'm really thankful," an emotional Garcia said during the online interview.

"I'm already 28 and I really want to end my pageant career with a bang, and this is it," she added. "I really want to be an inspiration to everyone that even though you have experienced a lot of difficult things in your life, always have faith in yourself and in God that you will achieve success."

Aside from being a beauty queen, Garcia is also a triathlete. She also organizes sporting events and has a food and drinks business in the Philippines.

During her reign, she hopes to promote her advocacies for sports tourism and agri tourism, among others.