MANILA -- Gerald Anderson has opened another gym which he named The Th3rd Floor Park.

The Kapamilya actor gave his fans a glimpse of his new gym in his most recent vlog, saying he named it as such because its interior is inspired by Rucker Park in New York.

Aside from the usual workout areas, The Th3rd Floor Park also has two basketball courts which Anderson dubbed as the LeBron and the Jordan courts.

“Habang naglalaro, siyempre dapat after the game puwede mag-selfie and it’s something na puwedeng puntahan ng tao. You come to play. You tap your inner Jordan or inner LeBron habang naglalaro,” he said.

“Hindi naman kailangang professional tayo or tayo ang pinakamagaling but you get that feeling of community here. And you get that feeling na parang ma-i-inspire ka pagtapak mo pa lang sa court,” he added.

In addition to the two NBA giants, Anderson’s gym also has a huge mural of Kobe Bryant with the words “Kobe is watching” written below it.

“Habang nagwo-work out, isa sa pinaka-idol natin si Kobe. I put ‘Kobe is watching’ because Kobe is one of the hardest workers sa NBA before. Talagang he doesn’t make excuses. Marami siyang pinagdaanan sa buhay niya, ups and downs. He would always find a way. Kapag nag-wo-workout, iyan ang gusto ko ring maalala ng clients natin, that Kobe is watching so let’s always give our best,” he said.

This is Anderson’s second gym in Quezon City. The first one is called The Th3rd Floor and it is located along Don A. Roces Avenue in Diliman, Quezon City.

His second gym is located at Samat Road also in Quezon City.

