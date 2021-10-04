Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp hit by outage

MANILA - Major social media services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were hit by a massive outage on Monday, tracking sites showed, impacting potentially tens of millions of users.

Outage tracker Downdetector was showing outages in heavily populated areas like Washington and Paris.

Many netizens took to microblogging site Twitter to share that they were having difficulties accessing the said platforms.

In the Philippines, #facebook down shot up to Twitter's top trending topic minutes after the reported outage.

Other netizens from other Asian countries have also complained about the outage.

Facebook also owns Instagram and Whatsapp after acquiring them in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

As of writing, Facebook has not released any statement yet about the outage or the extent of the problem.

More details to follow. - with a report from Agence France-Presse