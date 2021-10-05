Chef Boy Logro files his CONA at Comelec. ABS-CBN News

Celebrity chef Boy Logro filed on Monday his certificate of nomination and acceptance (CONA) under the Aangat Kusinerong Pinoy party-list, seeking a seat in the House of Representatives.

Logro, along with his partylist, was the last to file during the fourth day of certificates of candidacy at the Comelec Sofitel Tent.

During his short speech, Logro vowed to offer free education to aspiring chefs if his party-list is elected into office in the upcoming May 2022 polls.

Celebrity chef Boy Logro and his Aangat Kusinerong Party-list is last to file certificate today, bringing total number of party-list groups seeking representation in the House of Representatives to 48. 10 filed today. pic.twitter.com/nixdX6e9mS — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) October 4, 2021

“Ipagpatuloy ang eskuwelahan at maging libre na siya sa gustong mag-aral. Ako po mismo ang magbibigay ng libreng pag-aaral sa mga tao sapagkat ang pagluluto ay madaling gawin,” he said.

He also vaguely said that cooking does not require extensive knowledge of the English language and highlighted good attitude especially when in the kitchen.

“Hindi kailangan sobrang English. Hindi kailangan kung ano sasabihin. The most important is the food is great. And of course, attitude. Kailangan 100% lalo na sa kusina. Kailangan po natin maging mabait at magpakumbaba. Higit sa lahat masipag,” Logro added.

Logro, who admitted that he did not finish his studies, took pride in working abroad for 11 years, having been able to serve several world leaders such as the King of Oman, British royalty Queen Elizabeth II and former US President George Bush.