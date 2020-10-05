Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey help environmental frontliners as WWF ambassadors

Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey continue to use their celebrity power for good as they were able to raise funds to help environmental frontliners and partner communities as ambassadors of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Over the weekend, the two revealed in an Instagram video that their latest fundraisers for WWF have so far given assistance to over 200 families, distributed solar lamps to fisher folk, and allowed the construction of water tanks to provide access to clean water to those in remote communities.

"We are so excited to inform all of you that through your help, we were able to provide assistance to 278 families, including the families of WWF-Philippines butanding interaction officers in Donsol, Sorsogon," said Jauncey, who is the founder and CEO of the creative agency Beautiful Destinations.

The former Miss Universe, who was beside her boyfriend in the video, continued: "In addition, we have commenced with the construction of water tanks to provide access to clean water for barangay Mabini and barangay Cabugao in Donsol, and distributed 200 solar lamps to 100 fisherfolk families in Monreal, Ticao island, Masbate."

"We're also currently waiting for the weather conditions to be better to turn over 200 more solar lamps and start the construction of another water tank in Claveria, Burias island, Masbate," she added.

Jauncey thanked all those who have shown "generosity during these challenging times," and for allowing them to "help the people who work tirelessly to ensure that we are well-fed, and that wildlife and their habitats are protected."

Wurtzbach, for her part, directed her social media followers to the website of WWF-Philippines to know more about the organization's efforts for environmental frontliners and partner communities.

Jauncey, a WWF-US ambassador since 2018, welcomed his girlfriend to the non-governmental organization last July, during a "fundraising hour" for WWF-Philippines.

But as early as May, Wurtzbach has been helping WWF-Philippines raise funds to provide solar lamps, water tanks, food assistance, and better equipment for partner communities in the Bicol region.

Wurtzbach and Jauncey officially confirmed their relationship last June by appearing on the cover of Tatler Philippines.