PETA reminds public to keep ‘harmful’ items out of pets' reach after viral pink dogs

Photo by Lhoris Torres

MANILA — Pet owners should keep ‘harmful’ items out of their pets' reach, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said Monday after photos of pink dogs recently went viral on social media.

“We urge everyone to ensure companion animals are safe at home by removing items that may be harmful to them from their reach. By taking these simple precautions, you can avoid a costly and stressful trip to the emergency vet and even prevent a tragedy,” senior campaigner Nirali Shah told ABS-CBN News.

Shah said that pet owners should seek professional help if their animals have products like dye, make-up or any other harmful products in their bodies.

“If dye, makeup or any other potentially harmful products accidentally come into contact with a companion animal's fur, guardians should seek professional advice from their veterinarian immediately,” she said.

The owner of the three shitzu dogs told ABS-CBN News that her dogs are doing fine and they will go to a groomer if the colorant is not removed.

“Maayos naman po sila, sobrang kukulit pa rin po, … ‘pag ‘di pa po natanggal baka pa-groom ko po sila,” Lhoris Torres told ABS-CBN News.

(They are fine, still pesky, if the color is not yet gone we will have them groomed.)