LOOK: New glam shots of Miss Universe PH 2020 candidates

MANILA -- The latest glam shots of the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 have been released less than a month before the main competition on October 25.

Organizers uploaded the shots, which were taken by different photographers as pandemic-induced lockdowns continue, on the Miss Universe Philippines Facebook page last September 30.

"Our contenders, in undoubtedly the most eventful year in Philippine pageant history, have been through many ups and downs. Now, we are very proud of them as they all definitely possess the marks of what a phenomenal woman should be, less than a month before the main competition. We are beyond excited!" read the post, which showed a total of 48 photos.

Here's a look:

The first-ever Miss Universe Philippines competition was initially set on May 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, but was moved to June 14 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

It was once again postponed, with the final date for the coronation night set on October 25.

END OF AN ERA

This is the first time that a separate Miss Universe Philippines pageant has opened applications for aspiring queens.

In the last 55 years, Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. had been sending winners from the same pool of annual candidates to various international pageants including Miss Universe, Miss International, and at one point, Miss World.

Under the Araneta group, the country produced four Miss Universe winners — Gloria Diaz in 1969, Margarita Moran in 1973, Pia Wurtzbach in 2015, and Catriona Gray in 2018 — nine runners-up, and 10 top 20 finishes.

Shamcey Supsup, a former Bb. Pilipinas titleholder and Miss Universe candidate, leads the new Miss Universe Philippines organization as national director.

She earlier hinted at a more low-key edition of the pageant given the pandemic, saying "holding a title should never be just about the presence of bright lights, cheers from millions of fans, and glamorous gowns."

"It is about being able to provide answers to the unique challenges presented by the times. A truly phenomenal woman would surely rise up to the challenge," she said.