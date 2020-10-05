Judy Ann reveals real reason why she attended culinary school

MANILA - She may not be a chef, but actress Judy Ann Santos surely knows how to cook.

In 2006, Santos took a culinary course at the Center for Asian Culinary Studies in San Juan and graduated with honors. Her husband Ryan Agoncillo followed suit and took the same professional cooking course.

Fast forward to 2019, the celebrity couple opened their own restaurant which they named Angrydobo. The restaurant boasts of Santos’ adobo which the actress originally prepared when she and Agoncillo had a lovers’ quarrel in Los Angeles, 15 years ago.

Angrydobo already has two branches: one in Taft Avenue and another one at Westgate in Alabang.

In a virtual conversation with Sharon Cuneta in the veteran singer’s latest vlog entry, Santos shared the real reason why she enrolled in a culinary school.

“Ang habol ko talaga sa pag-aaral ng culinary is I want to be a good example to Yohan. Si Yohan pa lang ang anak namin noon. I want her to be inspired to finish her studies kasi baka sabihin niya, 'Bakit ako magka-college, ikaw nga hindi?’ Ano isasagot ko? Oo nga naman. May point,” she said.

While it may come as a surprise to many, Santos revealed that taking a professional cooking course was not really her first choice at that time.

“Ang una ko talaga gusto pag-aralan ay makeup, prosthetics. Gusto ko siya pag-aralan. Ewan ko parang may interes lang ako doon sa thought na ang sarap panoorin nung mga makeup artists who could do prosthetics. Para sa akin ibang skills iyon,” she said.

Santos said it was Agoncillo who nudged her to go to culinary school.

“Nasa crossroads ako noon eh. Pero alam kong in my heart, I want to learn something. I want to go back [to school], I want to study something. Pero si Ry alam na niya na mahilig ako magluto,” Santos said.

Aside from wanting to be a good example to their daughter, Santos said another reason she wanted to go back to school at that time was because she was having insecurities.

“At that point kasi, nagkakaroon ako ng insecurity doon sa part na nag-uusap iyong mga katrabaho kong artista ng English, hindi ako maka-jump in. Sige babaklain ko na lang kayo,” she said.

Nonetheless, Santos agreed with Cuneta that being fluent in English is not the measure of one’s worth or intelligence.

Watch their complete conversation below.