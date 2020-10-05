Did you know? Ayala Museum now has an online shop

Facebook.com/ayalamuseum

MANILA -- Ayala Museum is bringing art closer to home as it launches its own online shop amid the pandemic.

The Ayala Museum Shop went live last September 30, offering a selection of books, gifts and novelties, personal care items, stationery, and toys and games.

"All new collection. All new experience," it said in a Facebook post as it gave a sneak peek of what to expect from the website.

The online collection even includes quarantine-inspired items such as self-care kits and "stay at home" stationery by Filipino artists Jose Honorato Lozano and Damian Domingo.

Those interested to buy will be asked to sign up for an account, with payment to be done via credit card.

Delivery dates and shipping fee will vary depending on location, and items purchased may be exchanged within seven days of receipt.

VIRTUAL EVENTS, RESOURCES

Aside from its online shop, Ayala Museum has also been mounting virtual events to keep art enthusiasts entertained as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

On October 30, it will mount the first virtual "Rush Hour" concert of the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra.

The event, which will be held via Zoom, will feature the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra performing symphonic renditions of OPM hits from the 1970s to 1990s.

Last October 2, it held a lecture on fake news by historian Ambeth Ocampo, with proceeds going to Ayala Foundation's Student Online Access Program.

And year-round, it has virtual exhibitions available on its website such as "Gold In Our Veins" by Mark Lewis Lim Higgins and "Toward Abstraction: Fernando Zobel," as well as presentations via Google Arts and Culture.

In celebration of World Teacher's Day, Ayala Museum is also offering free educational resources on Philippine art, culture, and history to aid teachers with online learning.

The resources, which are already segmented into topics based on education level, are available on the museum's website.