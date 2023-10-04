Popular '90s brand Benetton is back in PH

United Colors of Benetton recently opened a branch at Shangri-La Plaza's East Wing. Handout

MANILA -- United Colors of Benetton, a popular brand during the '90s, is back in the Philippines.

The Italian brand recently launched a 260-square-meter store at the East Wing of Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City, with several celebrities and influencers in attendance.

Among them were actress Maja Salvador and husband Rambo Nuñez, P-pop group BGYO, and model Lauren Reid.

Actress Maja Salvador (third from right) with other celebrities and influencers during the Benetton launch. Handout

A mini fashion show during the launch showcased Benetton's spring-summer 2023 collection -- characterized by knitwear, color, and stripes -- with looks created by stylist Liz Uy.

Hans Clifford Yao, co-founder of Metaretail Ventures Inc. which brought Benetton to the Philippines, said in a speech that he had fond memories of the brand from his younger days.

He also noted how the brand "has always been way ahead of its time" as it tackled diversity, inclusivity, and sustainability in its ad campaigns.

"I am personally, immensely proud to be leading the group relaunching the brand here in the Philippines," Yao added.

Inside Benetton's store at Shangri-La Plaza's East Wing. Handout

Aside from Shangri-La Plaza's East Wing, Benetton has also opened a branch at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

The brand is also set to open at Okada Manila in November, with more stores to be launched across Metro Manila soon.