MANILA -- Nicole Borromeo paid a courtesy visit to Japan's ambassador to the Philippines as she continues to prepare for the Miss International 2023 pageant.
The country's representative was welcomed by ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa and his wife, Yuko, at their official residence.
On Twitter, Koshikawa said he is "delighted" to meet Borromeo, wishing her luck in the upcoming competition in Tokyo.
Photos from Borromeo's courtesy call were also shared on the social media pages of Binibining Pilipinas and the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines.
Check them out below:
Miss International 2023 will be held on October 26 at Yoyogi Gymnasium No. 2 in Tokyo, Japan.
Borromeo will aim for the Philippines' seventh Miss International crown. Her predecessor, Hannah Arnold, finished in the Top 15 last year.