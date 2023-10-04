Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo (left) with Japanese ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa. Facebook/Embassy of Japan in the Philippines

MANILA -- Nicole Borromeo paid a courtesy visit to Japan's ambassador to the Philippines as she continues to prepare for the Miss International 2023 pageant.

The country's representative was welcomed by ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa and his wife, Yuko, at their official residence.

On Twitter, Koshikawa said he is "delighted" to meet Borromeo, wishing her luck in the upcoming competition in Tokyo.

🇯🇵🇵🇭 Delighted to meet 🌸Binibining Nicole Borromeo🌸, the Philippines' representative to the 2023 Miss International Beauty Pageant. A wonderful exchange on our cultural ties and the upcoming pageant in Tokyo. Best of luck, Nicole! 🌟 #MissInternational 🇵🇭👑🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/FuNTVX7N85 — Ambassador of Japan in the Philippines (@AmbJPNinPH) October 3, 2023

Photos from Borromeo's courtesy call were also shared on the social media pages of Binibining Pilipinas and the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines.

Check them out below:

Miss International 2023 will be held on October 26 at Yoyogi Gymnasium No. 2 in Tokyo, Japan.

Borromeo will aim for the Philippines' seventh Miss International crown. Her predecessor, Hannah Arnold, finished in the Top 15 last year.