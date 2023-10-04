LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach, Anne Curtis, Nadine Lustre at Paris Fashion Week

Pia Wurtzbach, Anne Curtis, and Nadine Lustre thrilled their supporters when they gathered for a series of photographs in Paris.

Wurtzbach shared a sneak peek of this moment on her Instagram Stories, where she, Curtis, and Lustre were fashionably dressed.

In another one of the former Miss Universe's posts, the caption revealed that the trio had gathered to celebrate the talent of Filipino Norman Rene De Vera from the AZ Factory.

Devoted fans of these Kapamilya stars expressed their excitement at seeing them in a single photograph, as they have not yet collaborated on any project together.

Wurtzbach, Curtis, and Lustre are currently in France to attend various events during Paris Fashion Week.

earlier this week, Curtis revealed how overjoyed she is to finally be joining these events for the first time. The Paris Fashion Week was also the reason why she was not able to attend the ABS-CBN Ball last Saturday.