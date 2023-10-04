Burnham Park in Baguio. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- A booking website has revealed the cheapest destinations in the Asia Pacific region during the last 10 days of the year.

In a statement, Agoda said it looked at room rates of tourist spots between December 22 and 31 as of September 18.

The travel platform found that Hat Yai in Thailand had the lowest average room rates across the region at $43 (around P2,437.69 as of writing), followed by Yogyakarta in Indonesia ($56 or around P3,174.67), Kuching in Malaysia ($60 or around P3,401.43), Dalat in Vietnam ($68 or around P3,854.95), and Goa in India ($92 or around P5,215.53).

The Philippines' summer capital of Baguio ranked sixth with an average room rate of $95 (around P5,385.60), followed by Nagoya in Japan ($107 or around P6,065.88), Taichung in Taiwan ($115 or around P6,519.41), Melbourne in Australia ($155 or around P8,787.03), and Busan in South Korea ($158 or around P8,957.10).

"[The year] 2023 has seen a great resurgence in travel across Asia as people reconnect with friends, family, and loved ones, and that special end-of-year holiday window is likely to be no different," said Agoda associate vice president Enric Casals.

"But whether you're on a solo adventure or making memories with loved ones, traveling during peak season means higher demand, so finding that special bargain can make all the difference," he added.