'Ang Unang Aswang' ends FEU Theater Guild's 89th season

MANILA -- The Far Eastern University Theater Guild (FTG) is closing its 89th season with "Ang Unang Aswang."

Written by Rody Vera and directed by Dudz Teraña, the play opens at 6 p.m. this Wednesday, October 4, at the FEU Center for the Arts Studio in Sampaloc, Manila.

It will run every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until December 9.

"Ang Unang Aswang" is set in a dangerous forest ruled by the wilderness. The lead role of Aswang will alternately be played by Dianne Andallo, Jazzie Alejo, Brigitta Marilla, and Margarita Barrameda.

Other characters include Aso (Raffaele Pascua with Arvin Jade Javier as alternate), Pusa (Davewyn Macawile), Baboy Ramo (Jonas Cunanan), The Binata (Aaron Bayani), and The Asawa (Kesiah Aritao).

Tickets to "Ang Unang Aswang" are priced at P200 each. More details about the event are available on FTG's website and social media pages.